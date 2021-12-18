Getting Answers
Rain early Saturday with cooler weather moving in this afternoon

By Jessica Moore
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(KSLA) - Happy Saturday everyone! Showers and thunderstorms move across the ArkLaTex today along with a cold front that will finally bring a few days of Christmas-y weather. For a sneak peak of Christmas, we may be near record heat once again, so enjoy the cold while it lasts.

Today: Saturday morning through the afternoon hours, a line of heavy downpours and thunderstorms will push southeast through the ArkLaTex. This will impact any early morning Christmas shopping and grocery runs. There is a Marginal Risk 1/5 for I-20 and south. Main threats will be for strong gusty winds and large hail out of a few strong to severe storms that may arise. Temperatures will FALL THROUGHOUT THE DAY! Highs were reached this morning so after the front expect temperatures falling into the 50s this evening as you head out for any plans.

Sunday looks to be a much more enjoyable day without the rainfall but still a very chilly one. Morning temperatures are back in the mid and upper 30s so grab the jacket as you head off to work or church. Highs during the afternoon are only warming to the low 50s with more sunshine to help it feel a bit more bearable if you’re not a fan of the cold. Overnight lows will dip even cooler in the 30s heading into Monday.

Monday and Tuesday will actually stay near normal for December standards! Temperatures will be nice and chilly in the mornings, then will warm up to the upper 50s in the afternoon! There should be some cloud cover Monday, then more sunshine by Tuesday. Both days also have little to no chance of rain.

Wednesday and Thursday will also have nice weather, but it will be slightly warmer. Temperatures will get back up to the 60s and eventually the 70s. So, this cool down earlier in the week will not last too long. There should still be plenty of sunshine with little to no rain.

Have a great weekend!

