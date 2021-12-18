Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

LSU LB coach Blake Baker leaving Tiger football program

LSU linebackers coach Blake Baker
LSU linebackers coach Blake Baker(LSU Athletics)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 2:42 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU linebackers coach Blake Baker says he won’t be returning for the 2022 season.

Earlier in the day, several sources confirmed to 9Sports that Baker was not being retained by new head coach Brian Kelly.

Baker spent only one season in Baton Rouge. He was previously the defensive coordinator at Miami for two years.

The Houston native already had ties to Louisiana when he was hired by LSU.

He played linebacker at Tulane (2000-2004) and coached at Louisiana Tech (2014-2018). He started out as the safeties coach and was later named defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessie Henry, 28
Bossier firefighter dies after on-duty accident
One man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injures, while a woman was...
Shreveport police investigate 2 shootings
Kevin Meredith, 23
Texas man charged with vehicular homicide after early morning crash; victim named
Montrail Horton
Charges upgraded for man accused of assaulting 72-year-old
Kelsey Sepulvado, 20
Sabine Parish woman arrested, accused of stabbing teen in the neck

Latest News

Live music will fill the Red River District, featuring a performance by Dan Smalley, a...
Celebrating ahead of the Independence Bowl? Here’s what’s happening tonight
Decoldest Crawford was formally committed to LSU but decommitted upon the hiring up new head...
DECOLDEST’S DECISION: Green Oaks 4-star recruit signs with University of Nebraska
win
INTERVIEW: Chase Boytim - I-Bowl impacts local economy
hayden
Teams to meet during FCA breakfast