Henderson County Sheriff’s Office deputies searching for missing 9-year-old girl

Pictured are Raylee and April Williams. (Source: Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Gary Bass
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 12:37 PM CST
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Henderson County Sheriff’s Office deputies are actively searching for a missing 9-year-old girl in the Brownsboro area.

According to a press release, an HCSO deputy responded to a 911 call about the missing girl at about 3:40 a.m. Saturday. Dispatch told her that the girl’s father woke up at about 2 a.m. Saturday and noticed his daughter was missing.

Raylee Rae Williams has blonde hair and blue eyes, the press release stated. She is less than 4 feet tall, and she weighs about 75 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a red Christmas T-shirt. She normally wears glasses, but she left them at home.

“The child is believed to be with the mother April Williams,” the press release stated. “According to CPS paperwork April is not to be alone with the child. Sometime after 10 pm and before 2 am April entered the child’s residence and took Raylee.”

An update on the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page stated that April Williams could be driving a silver- or gray-colored Ford Expedition with paper tags. Hillhouse said they don’t know the year model of the SUV.

Anyone with any information about the whereabouts of April and Raylee Williams is urged to call the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 675-5128.

The mother and child’s location is not known at this time, the press release stated.

