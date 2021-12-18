Fans tailgate in anticipation of I-Bowl game

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Blue and green filled the Independence Bowl tailgate, as Brigham Young University and the University of Alabama at Birmingham got ready for the game.

When it comes to who could come out victorious, fans say it’s anybody’s game.

“In the rain, who knows. But it should be a good Cougar performance,” said Scott Wood.

Rain or shine, fans were proud to represent their teams. Fans of all ages were seen at the tailgate. Some say they aren’t rooting for a particular team, they just came for the experience.

“It’s been awesome,” one fan said. “A little wet, but awesome.”

