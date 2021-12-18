Getting Answers
Bossier firefighter dies after on-duty accident

South Bossier Fire District 2 Station No. 4
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Rod White, a firefighter with South Bossier Fire District 2 Station No. 4 is dead after an on-duty accident.

Officials say Jessie Henry was working on a firetruck at around 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, when there was a sudden explosion.

The firefighter was airlifted to Ochsner LSU hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

