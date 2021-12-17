Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

World War II soldier from New York to be buried at Arlington National Cemetery

“He was buried as an unknown.”
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In June of this year, the remains of U.S. Army Private First Class Morris E. Swackhammer of Binghamton, New York were accounted for by the Defense Department’s Prisoner of War and Missing in Action Accounting Agency.

U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Sean Everette said it was a thorough process to locate and identify Swackhammer.

“He was buried as an unknown,” said Sfc. Everette.

Around August 1944, Swackhammer’s unit landed on the southern coast of France as part of Operation DRAGOON which was to force access to vital ports at Marseilles and Toulon.

After securing the coastal ports, his infantry division headed towards Germany in November where the 20-year-old was killed in heavy gunfire.

“When he was killed in France, he was not able to be identified. His body was not able to be immediately recovered,” said Everette.

Sometime in 1945, Swackhammer’s remains were located, but they were unable to be identified due to lack of information in his records. Following extensive research efforts, Swackhammer’s remains which were previously designated at “X-756″ were exhumed in July 2019. Nearly two years later, a positive I-D was made.

“Our European and Mediterranean historians go through all of the military records and look at the burials of unknowns, where people were and where they were reported to have been lost,” said Everette.

Everette said Swackhammer’s remains are still at a military lab in Nebraska. When a date is set for his burial, he will receive a military escort from the lab to the Arlington National Cemetery where he’ll be buried.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Francis Liles, DOB: 1/6/1978
Alleged large-scale drug dealer arrested in Shreveport after 3kg of meth found in bedroom safe
Jimmy Foster Jr., DOB: 8/10/1983
Shreveport man accused of sexually assaulting victim at gunpoint
Dispatchers got the call around 1 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16 to the 10,000 block of...
Man flings flammable liquid at Caddo sheriff’s deputy; faces multiple charges
Police respond to reports of a shooting on Wade Lane.
Young boy discovers dead man in home after returning from school
Police respond to incident at Boomtown.
Bossier SWAT, Special Ops teams respond to incident at Boomtown

Latest News

A review of crime in Shreveport for 2021
This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at the defense table...
Ghislaine Maxwell won’t testify at her sex trafficking trial; defense rests
FILE - Richard Bensinger, left, who is advising unionization efforts, along with baristas Casey...
Labor board certifies first union at a US Starbucks store
COVID-19 vaccination locations in the ArkLaTex
A Kentucky baby had to go to the hospital after being injured in a tornado.
2 children, including newborn, survive after tornado carries them away in bathtub