Upcoming events during the final weekend before Christmas

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Christmas is one week away — so that means this weekend is your last chance to squeeze in some holiday cheer before the big day.

Here are some free or inexpensive ideas for the weekend:

Rally on the Red – Friday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Red River District. It’s a rally to gear up for Saturday’s 45th Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl.

Shreveport Mudbugs – Friday, 7:11 p.m. Puck drops at 7:11 p.m. at George’s Pond.

Christmas on Main – Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Texarkana, Texas at Perot Theatre.

5th annual Christmas in Haughton Parade and Festival – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Joe Delaney Park.

Ugly Christmas Sweater Dog Walk – Saturday 11 a.m. to Noon at Telegraph Park in Marshall, Texas. This Saturday is also “Super Saturday” which is your last weekend to get all of your shopping finished before the holiday.

