Texarkana community honors life of officer killed on duty

By Fred Gamble
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - An ArkLaTex correctional officer was honored on Friday, Dec. 17, five years after her death.

Miller County Correctional Officer Lisa Mauldin was killed while on duty. Her family says they are still seeking justice.

“It’s a wonder she is remembered like this, but we ain’t forgot her,” said Bill Guthrie, Mauldin’s father.

Mauldin’s family says they appreciate the support from others, but have mixed feelings on today’s memorial.

“I don’t want a balloon release. I want my mom and I want justice for her. Her life is gone by the hands of a man,” said Nikkie Heath, Mauldin’s daughter.

Police arrested Trammell Hunter in connection with the death. In five years, he still has not gone to trial.

A spokesman for the Miller County Prosecuting Attorney said the court continues to wait on a hearing to determine if Hunter is competent to stand trial. The hearing has been delayed due to concerns over COVID-19. Prosecutors say they hope to get a court date within the next two months.

“All I want is for something to happen so her death would mean something,” said Heath.

Officials say Mauldin worked in the jail for two years, and was 47-years-old at the time of her death.

“Reunion at the flag pole where she worked is just opening up the wounds that we can’t heal yet, and we just haven’t been able to have closure on it. We sure would like to have closure on it,” said Guthrie.

Mauldin’s family says they would have closure is a jury convicts Hunter of murder.

