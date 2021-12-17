Strong storms to start the weekend with cooler weather ahead

(KSLA) - Storms will be moving in with our next cold front Friday night. This will bring a marginal risk for severe weather, then a big cool down for a few days with the temperatures.

This evening will be mostly dry, minus a quick shower that may be possible. There will be a lot of cloud cover, but still potential for a beautiful sunset. Temperatures will struggle to cool down initially. They will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Any evening plans should be fine as long as you don’t stay out too late.

By late tonight, showers and storms will begin to build their way into the ArkLaTex. There is a marginal risk for severe storms for the I-30 corridor. This is mostly for the threat of damaging winds. Storms should start to arrive around or after midnight. From here on there will be heavy rain likely. Temperatures will cool to around the mid 50s to the mid 60s.

Saturday morning will not be pretty. There will still be a lot of rain and storms around the ArkLaTex and some of these could bring heavy rainfall. There is also a marginal risk for severe weather again. This time from I-20 and south. Biggest threat is still for straight-line damaging winds. As the cold front continues to move south and east, the rain will gradually clear out.

Good news is that the rain will be coming to an end in the afternoon, just in time for kick off for the Independence Bowl. There may be a few lingering showers, but these will move out shortly. So, bring a poncho or raincoat for the first half. Temperatures will be warmest in the morning. It will only cool down throughout the day, especially in the afternoon. Make sure to bundle up! Highs will be in the mid 60s falling to the lower 50s.

Sunday will finally have the sunshine return! There will be a few lingering clouds, but no chance of rain. It will be a cold start with temperatures in the 30s. With the sunshine, it will warm up to the lower 50s. Some locations will remain in the 40s all day! So, at least half the weekend will be very nice to enjoy! Maybe this weather will get you in the Christmas spirit!

Monday and Tuesday will actually stay near normal for December standards! Temperatures will be nice and chilly in the mornings, then will warm up to the upper 50s in the afternoon! There should be some cloud cover Monday, then more sunshine by Tuesday. Both days also have little to no chance of rain.

Wednesday and Thursday will also have nice weather, but it will be slightly warmer. Temperatures will get back up to the 60s and eventually the 70s. So, this cool down earlier in the week will not last too long. There should still be plenty of sunshine with little to no rain.

Have a fantastic Friday and an even better weekend!

