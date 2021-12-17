Shreveport Police Investigators looking for murder suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Investigators are looking for 42-year-old Keithon Lovelace in connection to a murder in 2017.

On April 27, 2017, police responded to the Family Dollar store on the 7400 block of Line Avenue. When police arrived they found Randy Taylor suffering from at least one gunshot injury to the upper body. Taylor was transported to LSU Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives launched an investigation and learned that Taylor had been shot at a location on Ascalon Drive. A companion was trying to take Taylor to a hospital in a personal vehicle. Detectives served warrants, talked with witnesses, seized weapons, and eventually produced a warrant charging Keithon Lovelace with one count of second-degree murder.

Lovelace remains at large and is believed to be hiding along the west coast.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Lovelace’s whereabouts of the suspect to contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300. Those that wish to remain anonymous are asked to call Caddo -Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.