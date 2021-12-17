Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

Shreveport mayor to speak on employee pay raises

A news conference will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17 at Government Plaza.
A news conference will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17 at Government Plaza.(KSLA)
By Alex Onken
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins will join Council Chairwoman Tabatha Taylor for an announcement regarding pay raises for city employees.

A news conference will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17 at Government Plaza.

KSLA News 12 will stream this event live in this story. Check back for more updates.

RELATED STORIES
Shreveport officials agree: all city employees deserve a raise
Amendment for 13% pay increase for first responders fails at city council meeting
Pay raises proposed for Shreveport’s mayor, City Council members

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Foster Jr., DOB: 8/10/1983
Shreveport man accused of sexually assaulting victim at gunpoint
Dispatchers got the call around 1 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16 to the 10,000 block of...
Man flings flammable liquid at Caddo sheriff’s deputy; faces multiple charges
James Francis Liles, DOB: 1/6/1978
Alleged large-scale drug dealer arrested in Shreveport after 3kg of meth found in bedroom safe
Police respond to reports of a shooting on Wade Lane.
Young boy discovers dead man in home after returning from school
Police respond to incident at Boomtown.
Bossier SWAT, Special Ops teams respond to incident at Boomtown

Latest News

There was a packed chamber for the Shreveport City Council meeting Dec. 14, 2021, as talk of...
Amendment for 13% pay increase for first responders fails at city council meeting
Former Amite Police Chief Jerry Trabona and current Councilman Kris Hart are charged with...
Amite’s former police chief and current councilmember indicted for vote-buying scheme involvement
DiamondJacks in Bossier City, La.
Will DiamondJacks Casino reopen in Bossier City?
tayler
Public safety bond passes, voters pass on four others