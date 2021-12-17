Getting Answers
Shreveport & Bossier City first responders hold ‘Shop with a Cop’ events

Shreveport and Bossier City First Responders helped kids pick out Christmas gifts Thursday.
Shreveport and Bossier City First Responders helped kids pick out Christmas gifts Thursday.(KSLA)
By Chandler Watkins
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For first responders in Shreveport and Bossier City, it’s the most wonderful time of the year.

“It’s really the best part of the year for me,” said Bossier Police Local 645 Outreach Foundation President Sgt. BJ Sanford. “These kids get so much enjoyment out of it and we get more.”

The “Shop with a Cop” event is back and everyone involved couldn’t be happier.

“Oh this is just overwhelmingly gratifying,” said Shreveport Police Captain Colette Kelly. “You see the smiles on their faces? They’re given the opportunity to see the friendlier side of the police and we want to share in their happiness for the holidays.”

Bossier City Substitute Police Chief Chris Estess says his favorite part is watching the kids not only get gifts for themselves, but for others as well.

“Whenever you see the kids and they are looking for gifts for mom, dad, the siblings, talk about pulling on your heartstrings,” said Estess. “It really puts things into perspective.”

Kids involved today not only left with full carts, but also with lots of fun memories ahead of the holidays.

