Sabine Parish woman arrested, accused of stabbing teen in the neck

Kelsey Sepulvado, 20
Kelsey Sepulvado, 20(Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office says a 20-year-old woman is now in custody after allegedly stabbing a 19-year-old female in the neck.

The incident happened Wednesday, Dec. 15 just before 6 p.m. Deputies were first called out to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Highway 3191 in the Oak Grove area near Natchitoches. Deputies got there and found a 19-year-old female sitting in the back of a vehicle suffering from a stab wound to the neck, as well as other injuries. The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries considered to be non-life-threatening.

During the investigation, deputies learned the incident was possible drug-related; Kelsey Sepulvado, 20, was identified as the suspect.

Officials say Sepulvado drove away from the scene in a black Toyota Camry with a Louisiana license plate. Agents obtained a search warrant to Sepulvado’s apartment and during a search, reportedly found a small bag of suspect marijuana.

Then on Thursday around 11 a.m., Sepulvado turned herself in, officials say.

Sepulvado, who is from Many, was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center and charged with aggravated second-degree battery. She was then released on a $10,000 bond.

