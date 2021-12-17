Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

Record highs likely ahead of cold front

By Andrew Brightman
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:39 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the week and head into the weekend we are tracking more record warmth on tap for the region ahead of our Saturday cold front. Temperatures today will likely make it into the low 80s as we should see some sunshine along with limited chances for a showers during the day. Overnight tonight and through the morning hours on Saturday we are tracking our next cold front to move through the region bringing some locally heavy rain and temperatures that will be falling throughout the day. Rain should clear out during the afternoon hours followed by sunshine and chilly weather on Sunday. As we go through the week of Christmas temperatures will be back on the upswing with 70s looking more and more likely for the big holiday.

We are tracking a wet start to the I-Bowl with the wet weather clearing out during the game.
We are tracking a wet start to the I-Bowl with the wet weather clearing out during the game.(KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you dress comfortably as we are tracking some very warm temperatures on tap for the region. Temperatures are again in the mid and upper 60s this morning and will be moving up into the low 80s this afternoon, which would be a new record in Shreveport. While a hit or miss shower is possible most of us should stay dry and sunshine this afternoon will likely be the catalyst for the record highs today.

As we move into the weekend we are tracking a very wet start to it as the cold front moves into the region during the overnight hours. The worst of the wet weather will be during the morning hours Saturday as rain and thunderstorms dominate the region. The wet weather will start to move out during the middle of the day with showers tapering off during the afternoon with showers possible for the start for Independence Bowl, but it should finish on a dryer note. Temperatures will falling throughout the day Saturday with a chilly day ahead for the region on Sunday with highs in the low to mid-50s with some sunshine.

Looking ahead to next week we are tracking yet another warming trend on the way for the region. Temperatures will bottom out on Monday as an upper level low will be moving through the region with cloud cover likely preventing our temperatures from making far past the 50 degree mark. After Monday temperatures will be rising throughout the rest of the week with mid-60s likely on Wednesday and 70s on the way the second half of the week. So while we get a two or three day cold snap the December blowtorch will return later next week.

In the meantime, get ready to make some more history Friday! Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers got the call around 1 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16 to the 10,000 block of...
Man flings flammable liquid at Caddo sheriff’s deputy; faces multiple charges
Jimmy Foster Jr., DOB: 8/10/1983
Shreveport man accused of sexually assaulting victim at gunpoint
Almost 150 kids at Woodlawn High School in Shreveport, La. are out because three students...
Nearly 150 students at Woodlawn High out after 3 kids test positive for COVID-19
Police respond to reports of a shooting on Wade Lane.
Young boy discovers dead man in home after returning from school
David Gordy, DOB: 5/23/1973
48-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting child under 12

Latest News

Cold front arrives this weekend
Much cooler and wetter by the weekend
Saturday cold front
Jeff's Thursday evening weather update
Cold front arrives this weekend
Jeff's Thursday afternoon weather update
Gov. Asa Hutchinson visits with city leaders in Trumann, Ark., on tornado recovery efforts
REPLAY: Gov. Hutchinson meets with leaders in Trumann today