Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

Police: Bodies found in Virginia may link to serial killer

Fairfax County police say the bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping...
Fairfax County police say the bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping cart in the woods.(Fairfax County Police)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Police in northern Virginia say they may have uncovered evidence of a potential serial killer after finding the remains of four bodies in a wooded area.

Fairfax County police say the bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping cart in the woods.

In a news release issued Friday, police described the bodies as evidence of a possible serial killer.

Authorities have scheduled a Friday afternoon news conference to provide further details.

Earlier this month, police in Harrisonburg charged a man from Washington, D.C. with two counts of first-degree murder after finding two bodies in a vacant lot.

It’s unclear if the suspect is connected to Wednesday’s discovery.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Foster Jr., DOB: 8/10/1983
Shreveport man accused of sexually assaulting victim at gunpoint
Dispatchers got the call around 1 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16 to the 10,000 block of...
Man flings flammable liquid at Caddo sheriff’s deputy; faces multiple charges
James Francis Liles, DOB: 1/6/1978
Alleged large-scale drug dealer arrested in Shreveport after 3kg of meth found in bedroom safe
Police respond to reports of a shooting on Wade Lane.
Young boy discovers dead man in home after returning from school
Police respond to incident at Boomtown.
Bossier SWAT, Special Ops teams respond to incident at Boomtown

Latest News

FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S....
College student sentenced to 1 month for Capitol riot role
FILE - Rod Stewart performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on April 28, 2018.
Rod Stewart, son resolve Florida hotel assault case
Caddo and Bossier school officials say they haven't received any credible social media threats,...
Caddo, Bossier school officials dispel social media rumors about threats of violence
Former officer Kim Potter testifies in her own defense on Friday. She is facing trial in the...
Kim Potter on Daunte Wright’s death: Traffic stop ‘just went chaotic’
President Joe Biden addresses graduates of South Carolina State University on Friday.
In South Carolina, Biden pledges fight for voting rights, police reform