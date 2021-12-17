Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

Missing man from hunting trip found dead after Tennessee tornadoes

Hall’s family is sending the message to continue praying and hoping for a miracle.
Hall’s family is sending the message to continue praying and hoping for a miracle.(WCTV)
By Emma Wheeler and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) – A man from Tallahassee that went missing after tornadoes struck Tennessee has been found dead.

According to WCTV, Jamie Hall was on a duck hunting trip with eight members of his family when tornadoes destroyed the resort where they were staying.

His brother-in-law and nephew, Steve and Grayson Gunn, were also killed in the storm.

Dozens of family members and friends gathered at Hall’s childhood church Thursday for a vigil to celebrate and remember his life.

“It was one of the greatest things I’ve seen, to see how my father’s touched everybody’s life,” said his son, Jamie Hall Jr.

His daughter, Kayla Hall, said seeing the outpouring of support has given the family strength.

“It made me the happiest daddy’s girl in the world to know everybody was out there for my daddy,” she said.

His other daughter, Ashleigh Hall, said her father always wanted to joke around, keep up with the trends and was always thinking of others.

“I know we’re mourning but my dad would want us to also acknowledge and pray for those that lost so much,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Foster Jr., DOB: 8/10/1983
Shreveport man accused of sexually assaulting victim at gunpoint
Dispatchers got the call around 1 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16 to the 10,000 block of...
Man flings flammable liquid at Caddo sheriff’s deputy; faces multiple charges
Police respond to reports of a shooting on Wade Lane.
Young boy discovers dead man in home after returning from school
Almost 150 kids at Woodlawn High School in Shreveport, La. are out because three students...
Nearly 150 students at Woodlawn High out after 3 kids test positive for COVID-19
David Gordy, DOB: 5/23/1973
48-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting child under 12

Latest News

In this screen grab police body cam video is shown in court on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at...
Kim Potter, who killed Daunte Wright, testifies at her trial
Christmas is one week away — so that means this weekend is your last chance to squeeze in some...
Upcoming events during the final weekend before Christmas
FILE - Katie Lucey administers a COVID-19 test on her son Maguire at a PCR and Rapid Antigen...
CDC endorses schools’ coronavirus ‘test-to-stay’ policies
After likely record highs this afternoon we are tracking a dramatic drop in temperatures this...
Stormy Saturday