Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

Lindale man dies after 1-vehicle motorcycle crash on CR 411 in Smith County

By Gary Bass
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:29 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A 52-year-old man who was injured in a one-vehicle motorcycle crash that occurred on County Road 411 in Smith County earlier this month died at a local hospital Thursday.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troops investigated the wreck, which happened at about 11:45 a.m. on Dec. 5. The crash occurred approximately four miles southwest of Lindale on CR 411.

The preliminary crash report shows that Michael Pierce, of Lindale, was driving a 2007 Harley Davidson southeast on CR 411 at an unsafe speed as he approached a curve in the road. The motorcycle veered off the road, and Pierce was ejected.

EMS personnel took Pierce to UT-Health East Texas Tyler Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace James Meredith pronounced Pierce dead at the hospital Thursday, the press release stated.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessie Henry, 28
Bossier firefighter dies after on-duty accident
One man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injures, while a woman was...
Shreveport police investigate 2 shootings
Kevin Meredith, 23
Texas man charged with vehicular homicide after early morning crash; victim named
Montrail Horton
Charges upgraded for man accused of assaulting 72-year-old
Kelsey Sepulvado, 20
Sabine Parish woman arrested, accused of stabbing teen in the neck

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Shreveport fire fighters respond to a house fire on the 1100 block of Portland Avenue.
Shreveport firefighters battle multiple blazes over the weekend
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogens
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogen concern
Shreveport firefighters put out early morning blaze
Shreveport firefighters put out early morning blaze
BYU & UAB fans tailgate at Independence Bowl
BYU & UAB fans tailgate at Independence Bowl