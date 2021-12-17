Getting Answers
DPS agents, Tyler officers negotiate release of child after man barricades self with infant inside home

(KLTV)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Department of Public Safety officials say a child was safely rescued from a home where she was being held when a man barricaded himself.

On December 15 at approximately 4:30 p.m., DPS CID Special Agents, alongside the East Texas Anti-Gang center, Tyler Police Department and Smith County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) in locating Garrett Ray Garcia, 28, and Brittany Ann Clegg, 28, who had a 4-month-old female infant with them.

Based on information from DFPS and their investigation, the infant was believed to be in imminent danger. DFPS said that both Garcia and Clegg were wanted on several outstanding warrants.

Brittany Ann Clegg, 28, was arrested following the incident on outstanding warrants.
Brittany Ann Clegg, 28, was arrested following the incident on outstanding warrants.(Smith County Judicial Records)

TPD contacted DPS CID special agents and told them that Garcia and Clegg were last seen at an address located on Pebblecreek Dr. in Tyler.

Investigators responded to the address on Pebblecreek and were given access to the residence by the homeowner.

Garcia barricaded himself and the infant in a bedroom. DPS CID special agents and Tyler police officers were able to negotiate with Garcia to release the infant child. Garcia and Clegg were ultimately taken into custody on outstanding warrants and were booked into the Smith County jail without incident.

Another occupant of the residence, Valerie Grunden, was also arrested on outstanding warrants out of Smith County.

DFPS has taken custody of the child until civil proceedings can take place. DPS says this remains an active investigation, and as such, no further details are available at this time.

