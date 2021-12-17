Getting Answers
DECOLDEST’S DECISION: Green Oaks 4-star recruit signs with University of Nebraska

By James Hadnot and Alex Onken
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In Lincoln, Nebraska the average low temperature can dip into the low 30s and high 20s. So why wouldn’t a wide receiver with the first name Decoldest commit to the University of Nebraska?

Decoldest Crawford, a 4-star recruit from Shreveport’s Green Oaks High School signed to the Cornhuskers and officially started his tenure in the midwest.

Crawford was formally committed to LSU but de-committed upon the hiring up of new head coach Brian Kelly. The connecting piece of this commitment is Micky Joseph, a former coach at LSU and now the current wide receiver coach at Nebraska.

“Me and Coach Joseph, we built a relationship over three years. He’s a coach I can trust to take me to the next level,” Crawford said.

Joseph initially recruited and got Crawford to commit to LSU. Once LSU’s new staff was assembled, and Joseph took the job in Nebraska, Decoldest’s mind was made up.

“I knew where I wanted to go,” he said. “I just didn’t let it be known to the public.”

At Green Oaks, Crawford’s best season was as a sophomore when he tallied just less than 1000 yards and scored 8 touchdowns.

In 2001, he notched just 30 catches before his season was cut short with a hand injury.

