Celebrating ahead of the Independence Bowl? Here’s what’s happening tonight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Independence Bowl weekend has finally arrived. After being canceled last year due to the fallout from COVID-19, teams are ready to play and fans are ready to experience all Shreveport-Bossier has to offer.

If you plan on having an exciting night ahead of kick-off tomorrow, here’s a look at what’s happening on Friday, Dec. 17:

Block Party Concert - 5 p.m. - Red River District Live music will fill the Red River District, featuring a performance by Dan Smalley, a Shreveport native, at 8 p.m. Don’t miss the ‘Battle of the Marching Bands’ either! Kyle Craft takes the stage at 5 p.m. followed by Tipsey at 6 p.m.

Mardi Gras Parade - 5:30 p.m. - Louisiana Boardwalk Is this your first time in Louisiana? Experience what the Bayou State is all about with a Mardi Gras parade featuring local floats from some of the top krewes. That parade will file through the Boardwalk, before the floats are parked near the Red River District around 7 p.m. for viewing.



