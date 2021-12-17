Getting Answers
Celebrating ahead of the Independence Bowl? Here’s what’s happening tonight

Live music will fill the Red River District, featuring a performance by Dan Smalley, a Shreveport native, at 8 p.m. Don’t miss the ‘Battle of the Marching Bands’ either! Kyle Craft takes the stage at 5 p.m. followed by Tipsey at 6 p.m.(Melissa Kakareka/KSLA)
By Christian Piekos
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 6:23 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Independence Bowl weekend has finally arrived. After being canceled last year due to the fallout from COVID-19, teams are ready to play and fans are ready to experience all Shreveport-Bossier has to offer.

If you plan on having an exciting night ahead of kick-off tomorrow, here’s a look at what’s happening on Friday, Dec. 17:

  • Block Party Concert - 5 p.m. - Red River District
    • Live music will fill the Red River District, featuring a performance by Dan Smalley, a Shreveport native, at 8 p.m. Don’t miss the ‘Battle of the Marching Bands’ either! Kyle Craft takes the stage at 5 p.m. followed by Tipsey at 6 p.m.
  • Mardi Gras Parade - 5:30 p.m. - Louisiana Boardwalk
    • Is this your first time in Louisiana? Experience what the Bayou State is all about with a Mardi Gras parade featuring local floats from some of the top krewes. That parade will file through the Boardwalk, before the floats are parked near the Red River District around 7 p.m. for viewing.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

