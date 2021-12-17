Getting Answers
Caddo, Bossier school officials dispel social media rumors about threats of violence

Caddo and Bossier school officials say they haven't received any credible social media threats,...
Caddo and Bossier school officials say they haven't received any credible social media threats, and no schools are currently on lockdown.(Capitol News Service)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(KSLA) - Rumors have been circulating on various social media platforms about possible violence at Caddo and Bossier schools Friday, Dec. 17, however, school officials are dispelling these rumors.

It all stems from a TikTok challenge designed to encourage students to make threats of violence against their schools.

KSLA reached out to school officials in Caddo and Bossier parishes Friday afternoon to find out if they’ve received any threats. A spokesperson with Caddo Parish says no schools are on lockdown, however, Donnie Bickham students are currently sheltering in place. The spokesperson says this is not connected to any social media threats though.

In Bossier Parish, school officials say they have not received any credible threats and that no schools are on lockdown. They are closely monitoring the situation though.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

