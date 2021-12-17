Caddo, Bossier school officials dispel social media rumors about threats of violence

(KSLA) - Rumors have been circulating on various social media platforms about possible violence at Caddo and Bossier schools Friday, Dec. 17, however, school officials are dispelling these rumors.

It all stems from a TikTok challenge designed to encourage students to make threats of violence against their schools.

KSLA reached out to school officials in Caddo and Bossier parishes Friday afternoon to find out if they’ve received any threats. A spokesperson with Caddo Parish says no schools are on lockdown, however, Donnie Bickham students are currently sheltering in place. The spokesperson says this is not connected to any social media threats though.

In Bossier Parish, school officials say they have not received any credible threats and that no schools are on lockdown. They are closely monitoring the situation though.

