Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office asking for Christmas presents to give to kids in Ky. affected by tornadoes

Brick buildings were reduced to rubble in Mayfield, Ky. after a tornado hit the city Friday,...
Brick buildings were reduced to rubble in Mayfield, Ky. after a tornado hit the city Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.(Source: KFVS/Jordin Wyatt)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington is asking for donations from the public to help make this Christmas a little brighter for children in Kentucky affected by the recent tornado outbreak.

The sheriff’s office is asking for people to donate toys or gift cards for middle school students. Items like sports equipment, art supplies, board games, etc. will be greatly appreciated, the sheriff’s office says.

MORE WAYS TO HELP
Heal the Heartland: Here’s how you can help tornado victims

You can donate directly to the Salvation Army’s disaster relief efforts in Kentucky, Arkansas, Tennessee, Illinois and Missouri by texting HLTORNADO to 51555. Message and data rates apply.

Heal the Heartland

Drivers will be headed to Kentucky Sunday morning (Dec. 19) to deliver gifts to kids. Donations are being accepted Friday, Dec. 17 until 4:30 p.m., and on Saturday, Dec. 18 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those who would like to donate can drop off toys at the Viking Drive substation.

