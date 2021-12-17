Benton woman killed in a Bossier city car crash

Bossier City, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Troopers were called to the scene of a car crash around 4 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 16.

Troopers say that 20-year-old Madison Miller from Benton died from injuries sustained from the crash. The crash occurred at the intersection at Airline Drive and Kingston Road.

The investigation into the crash revealed that a 2002 Chevrolet pickup, driven by a juvenile was traveling north on Airline Drive. The juvenile failed to yield to a traffic signal before attempting to make a left turn onto Kingston Road. The pickup struck the front of a 2019 Kia Rio that was driven by Miller, who was traveling south on Airline Drive.

Troopers transported Miller to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport where she died from her injuries. The juvenile only sustained minor injuries. Troopers say that both individuals were wearing their seat belts and that impairment was not a suspected factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

