Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

WATCH: Bystander chases down man who stole 87-year-old woman’s purse

By Gray News staff and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEMON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - Video was released Wednesday showing a witness stopping a suspect who tried to rob an 87-year-old woman at an Ohio grocery store.

According to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones, the robbery happened around 11 a.m. Dec. 5 at the Kroger on Old Oxford State Road in Lemon Township.

Jones told WXIX said that Derek Vauhn, 58, of Middletown, attempted to take 87-year-old Pat Goins’ purse.

Goins said she was walking down an aisle to pick up one last thing when Vauhn suddenly approached her.

“He stole my purse out of the cart,” Goins explained.

Derek Vauhn, 58, of Middletown is the suspect in an attempted robbery in Butler County.
Derek Vauhn, 58, of Middletown is the suspect in an attempted robbery in Butler County.(City of Middletown Division of Police)

Goins said there must have been 10 or 15 people who ran after Vauhn into the parking lot, including Deshawn Pressley.

“And he ran right past me and I chased him down,” Pressley explained. “He got to his car and everything, but I grabbed him, held him to the floor, got him down. Did what I had to do until the police arrived.”

Goins said Vauhn never touched her and he just wanted the $60 she had in her purse.

The crowd made sure he apologized to the 87-year-old.

“They told him he better apologize to me. He said he was sorry, he said he was sorry,” Goins said.

Vauhn was arrested and charged with robbery and theft.

The sheriff stated his appreciation for Pressley and the civilians who stepped up and intervened.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texarkana, Texas, police are investigating a shooting at The Oaks in the 1900 block of West...
2 teens killed in shooting in Texarkana; names of victims released
Multiple agencies were involved.
Suspect in custody after overnight search off I-20 near Bossier/Webster parish line
Kaleb Hamby and Gabriel Webb, both of Haughton, La., were killed in a wreck in Panola County,...
2 fathers of 3 killed in fiery multi-vehicle wreck in Panola County
There was a packed chamber for the Shreveport City Council meeting Dec. 14, 2021, as talk of...
Amendment for 13% pay increase for first responders fails at city council meeting
Dr. G.E. Ghali joins Willis-Knighton
Dr. G.E. Ghali joins Willis-Knighton following resignation from LSU Health Shreveport

Latest News

Steve Grove, a chaplain at Hennepin County Medical Center, prays in a COVID-19 patient's room,...
US faces a double coronavirus surge as omicron advances
FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies before a Senate Banking, Housing,...
Why the Fed feels now is time to tighten credit more quickly
Strong winds and dust hit Elkhart, Kansas.
LIVE: Strong winds in Midwest whip up dust, blow over semitrailers
Governor John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)
Gov. Edwards to hold end of the year news conference Thursday
FILE - A canvas observer photographs Lehigh County provisional ballots as vote counting in the...
No proof vote was rigged, but 2020 election reviews persist