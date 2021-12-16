Getting Answers
Trio arrested after weekend car burglaries in Haughton area

From left to right: Trayvon Harris, 20, Jonathan Hodge, 34, and Marston Nance, 35
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Three men are in custody after a slew of car burglaries over the weekend of Dec. 11.

Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office say the burglaries happened in the Creekside and Gray Lake neighborhoods. They were able to identify a vehicle potentially linked to the crimes, which led them to a house in the 2400 block of Melrose Avenue in Bossier City. There, they executed a search warrant.

When deputies got there, they say two men and a woman were found in the house. During the search, deputies report finding four stolen rifles, two handguns, drugs, and various drug paraphernalia. Both men were arrested, while the woman was questioned and released. The men are Jonathan Hodge, 34, and Trayvon Harris, 20.

A third suspect and resident of the home, who is also the owner of the vehicle identified in the case, Marston Nance, 35, was also arrested.

DETAILS ON CHARGES

Hodge:

  • Vehicle burglary (3 counts)
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Possession of schedule II narcotics (methamphetamine)
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of controlled dangerous substances with a firearm

Harris:

  • Possession of stolen firearms (4 counts)
  • Illegal carrying of a weapon
  • Possession of schedule I narcotics (marijuana)
  • Warrant out of Caddo Parish

Nance:

  • Possession of schedule III narcotics (steroids)
  • Possession of stolen firearms (3 counts)
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Hodge, Harris, and Nance were booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility. No bond has been set at this time. The case remains under investigation and more charges are pending.

