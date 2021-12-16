Getting Answers
Texarkana Salvation Army sees high demand this year for Angel Tree program

Tags on the trees are Christmas lists for Lucas County foster kids.(WTVG)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Leaders with the Salvation Army in Texarkana say once again, the community has come together to help families during the holiday season.

The Liberty-Eylau CK Bender Elementary School gymnasium was filled Thursday morning (Dec. 16) with gifts donated by the community as part of the Salvation Army’s annual Angel Tree campaign.

In November, the Salvation Army began asking the community to adopt kids and senior citizens whose names were placed on Christmas trees across the city. Salvation Army officials say the Angel Tree Campaign helps low income families or those facing some type of emergency during the holiday season.

“Most all of our children was provided for and it has been great to see the community, the partnership, even the shoppers at the mall make sure that these angels were taken care of,” said Capt. Clara Gomez with the Salvation Army.

Capt. Gomez says 653 angels were provided for, making this one of the largest requests ever for the Texarkana area.

“We know there has been a lot of need out there and it definitely showed in our application process this year,” she said.

“I’m just so blessed for the Angel Tree this year,” said one recipient.

Salvation Army officials in Texarkana say they will continue to provide bags  until Christmas Eve for families who failed to register for the Angel Tree or experiencing an emergency.

“I’m very thankful for the gifts my kids are getting. I’m very blessed to have it. I’m on disability and I thank y’all,” said another recipient.

