SPD gets break in 2017 cold case; warrant issued for suspect

Keithon Lovelace, 42
Keithon Lovelace, 42
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police say they have a break in a cold homicide case from five years ago.

SPD responded to a shooting near the 900 block of Avalon Street on April 27, 2017. Randy Taylor, 29, was found shot and transported to Ochsner, where he was later pronounced dead.

During a lengthy investigation, Violent Crimes detectives were able to identify Keithon Lovelace, 42, as a suspect. An arrest warrant has been procured, charging Lovelace with one count of second-degree murder.

Police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact SPD at (318) 673-7300. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.

