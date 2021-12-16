Getting Answers
Shreveport man accused of sexually assaulting victim at gunpoint

Man also accused of raping juvenile
Jimmy Foster Jr., DOB: 8/10/1983
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 38-year-old man has been arrested; he’s accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile and an adult.

The Shreveport Police Department says on June 24, a juvenile reported to them that they’d been sexually assaulted in east Shreveport. Evidence was collected from the victim after the alleged assault, police say. Then on Dec. 13, detectives were notified by the North Louisiana Criminalistics Lab that the DNA evidence collected matched that of a man named Jimmy Foster Jr.

The following day, a warrant was issued for Foster, charging him with one count of first-degree rape. No bond was set. Not long after the warrant was issued, detectives learned Foster was at a location in west Shreveport. Officers responded and arrested Foster, who was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.

On Dec. 11, in a separate incident, investigators were called to reports of an adult victim who said they’d been held at gunpoint and sexually assaulted by Foster. In this case, he’s charged with another count of first-degree rape.

