Questions linger as city looks at buying Millennium Studios

Millennium Studios in Shreveport, La.
By Tayler Davis
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There are a lot of questions remaining after the Shreveport City Council discussed what will happen with Millennium Studios.

The big movie production studio is at the corner of Douglas Street. KSLA crews fact-checked the plan after the city council approved a $3.8 million budget Tuesday. City Economic Development Director Drew Mouton says the city has not purchased Millennium Studios just yet, but it is a discussion they’re having with the owners.

If the project was to go forward, the money will come from federal funds that are used for economic development or community development purposes. The goal is to use the site for a workforce development program.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

