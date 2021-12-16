Nearly 150 students at Woodlawn High out after 3 kids test positive for COVID-19

Getting Answers
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Nearly 150 students at Woodlawn High School are out because of COVID-19.

School officials say three students recently tested positive for COVID-19. Those that are out were identified as having close contact with these three students using contact tracing.

The Caddo Parish School Board says the three students tested positive between Tuesday, Dec. 14 and Wednesday, Dec. 15. School officials say they’re adhering to CDC protocols.

