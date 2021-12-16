Much cooler and wetter by the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A few strong storms are possible this evening, but rain will stay isolated. More widespread rain is expected this weekend as a cold front passes through. We’ll turn much cooler as well after being near record highs again on Friday.

Through this evening a few storms will be found mainly north of I-20, mostly concentrated from northeast Texas into southwest Arkansas. A low end severe weather risk remains in place. The strongest storms will be capable of some strong wind gusts and hail. The risk of a tornado is very low. Outside of any rain we’ll be cloudy and mild with temperatures mainly in the low 70s.

Some showers will hang on along and north of I-30 overnight. Little rain is expected elsewhere. We’ll remain mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with temperatures only falling into the mid to upper 60s by morning.

Friday could be a record setter. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to around 80 which is 20 degrees above average for this time of year. We’ll keep a lot of clouds around, but rain should be very limited to just a few showers. Some sunshine may break out for parts of the area by afternoon.

Heading into the weekend a cold front will be on the move into the ArkLaTex. Showers will start picking up late Friday night with rain becoming widespread across the area Saturday morning. The wet weather will begin tapering off from north to south during the afternoon. Temperatures will be warmest Saturday morning when we’ll be in the 60s. Temperatures will fall into the 50s during the afternoon as the front passes.

We do dry out on Sunday, but it will be chilly. Temperatures will start in the 30s in the morning and only warm to around 50 under party cloudy afternoon skies.

A weak upper level storm system passes through on Monday bringing increased clouds and maybe a few showers. We’ll stay chilly with highs around 50.

The rest of next week looks quiet with a gradual warming trend. We’ll still be in the 50s Tuesday, but look for 60s Wednesday and 70s returning again on Thursday. Right now Christmas is trending warm and dry with highs in the 70s.

Have a good evening!

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.