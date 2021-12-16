Morning showers followed by more potential records

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we are tracking more near or record warmth across the ArkLaTex thanks to the strong ridge of high pressure and southerly flow out ahead of our next cold front. Temperatures this morning are starting off around the 70 degree mark and again will be moving up towards 80 later today. While we could see a couple of strong storms today, the bulk of the wet weather will not move through the ArkLaTex until we get to your Saturday morning as the front moves through. Behind the cold front we are tracking much cooler temperatures for Sunday and Monday specifically when highs will struggle to get into the 50s. But as we go through the week of Christmas temperatures will start to rebound with temperatures likely back in the mid-60s. So like any front we have seen during the later fall months the cooldown will only be temporary.

We are tracking the potential for a couple of strong storms across the norther half of the ArkLaTex later Thursday. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning you don’t need a jacket, but you may need an umbrella as we are tracking a couple hit and miss showers this morning across the ArkLaTex. As we go throughout the day the southern half of the ArkLaTex should dry out somewhat while the northern half of the region could see some thunderstorms during the afternoon with a couple of storms being on the stronger side. High temperatures this afternoon will be on the warm side once again with highs in the upper 70s.

Moving ahead to Friday and the weekend we continue to track potential record warmth followed by the strong cold front. A couple of scattered showers will be possible on Friday, but most of the region should stay dry with more likely near or record highs for the ArkLaTex with temperatures around the 80 degree mark. Starting overnight Friday and continuing into the afternoon hours on Saturday we are tracking widespread rain and thunderstorms as the front moves through. Temperatures will be falling throughout the day after starting around the 70 degree mark. If you will be heading to the Independence Bowl make sure you have the rain gear with you. Behind the cold front we are tracking much cooler temperatures Sunday with high temperatures that will struggle to advance all that far into the 50s along with sunshine making a comeback.

Looking ahead to next week we are tracking a roller coaster on the way in terms of your temperatures. We will start off the week with some very chilly temperatures as highs Monday may not make it out of the 40s. But as we go through the week temperatures will be rising with temperatures back in the 60s Wednesday and potentially 70s on tap before the week would be out. The warmer temperatures would go along with general sunny weather with the exception of Monday when an isolated shower could be possible.

In the meantime, get ready for more potential record warmth on the way! Have a great Thursday!

