Marshall man arrested in connection to October shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - A man is behind bars, accused of his role in a shooting that left property damaged.

Brian George, 33, of Marshall is charged with deadly conduct and engaging in organized criminal activity. He was arrested on Monday, Dec. 13.

Marshall police patrol officers were dispatched to the area of East Houston St and Doty St for reports of multiple gunshots from vehicles. There was property damage from the gunfire, but no injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

