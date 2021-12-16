Kids discover dead man in home after returning from school
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Police responded to reports of a body found inside a Texarkana home at around 2:40 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16.
The incident occurred on Wade Lane.
Officials say kids came home after school and couldn’t get in their house. A landlord let them inside, and they discovered a dead man who appeared to have gunshot wounds.
A woman in the home was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.
Police say it is unclear at this time if the incident was domestic-related. The shooting is under investigation.
