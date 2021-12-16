Getting Answers
Kids discover dead man in home after returning from school

Police respond to reports of a shooting on Wade Lane.
Police respond to reports of a shooting on Wade Lane.
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:19 PM CST
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Police responded to reports of a body found inside a Texarkana home at around 2:40 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16.

The incident occurred on Wade Lane.

Officials say kids came home after school and couldn’t get in their house. A landlord let them inside, and they discovered a dead man who appeared to have gunshot wounds.

A woman in the home was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Police say it is unclear at this time if the incident was domestic-related. The shooting is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

