Graphic photos of unconscious victims, sleeping meds found in former pastor’s home, prosecutors say

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - In a court hearing Thursday, prosecutors against a former pastor and New Orleans Arc Director Stephen Sauer say they found over 100 disturbing images of possible sex crimes victims.

According to prosecutors, Sauer sent a personal hard drive off to New York to have it repaired in July. The New York District Attorney’s Office reportedly discovered over 100 images of men in various states of duress and undress.

Sauer was arrested on Mon., Dec. 13 in Jefferson Parish.

Prosecutors say the photos show men either asleep, unconscious, or appearing to be intoxicated.

While executing a search warrant at Sauer’s Metairie home, detectives say they found sleeping medications, syringes, and pills. More photos were discovered with male ejaculate on victims’ faces, male genitals in victims’ mouths, and victims’ genitals exposed in “compromised positions.”

At least one person in the pictures has claimed to have been sexually assaulted.

Prosecutors say Sauer’s home and car are visible in the background of the photos.

Sauer’s attorney talked about his long-standing stature in the community. Sauer has served as the executive director for Arc of Greater New Orleans for the last five years. He also served as pastor and executive director of Immaculate Conception Jesuit Church in New Orleans from 2008-12.

The defense team pointed out that none of the victims were underaged and asked for no more than a $5,000 bond.

The presiding judge set a $75,000 bond in total for five counts of video voyeurism and one count of sexual battery.

If a bond can be made, Sauer will only be able to go to work, his mother’s home, or other necessary places.

Sexual battery is a crime in Louisiana punishable by up to 10 years in prison upon conviction. Video voyeurism is punishable by up to two years on each count upon conviction.

The investigation is ongoing and prosecutors anticipate there will be more victims.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.