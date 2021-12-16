Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

Fellowship of Christian Athletes host breakfast held ahead of I-Bowl

Typically, the breakfast hosts more than 500 guests.
Typically, the breakfast hosts more than 500 guests, offering breakfast and featured speakers...
Typically, the breakfast hosts more than 500 guests, offering breakfast and featured speakers that will share their personal testimonies.(KSLA)
By Alex Onken and Christian Piekos
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:45 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Thursday, Dec. 16, the annual Fellowship of Christian Athletes Breakfast will be held ahead of the Independence Bowl.

The event is presented for participating teams and their coaching and administrative staff and hosted by the Northwest Louisiana FCA chapter.

Typically, the breakfast hosts more than 500 guests, offering breakfast and featured speakers that will share their personal testimonies.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle Odinet, City Court Judge, Lafayette, Louisiana
Calls for judge to resign over video with racist language
One man is in custody after an early morning standoff in Bossier City, La.
1 in custody after standoff in Bossier City; no injuries reported
Multiple agencies were involved.
Suspect in custody after overnight search off I-20 near Bossier/Webster parish line
Angienecka Harris, 30, of Marshall was pronounced dead at the scene. The roads were wet and...
Marshall woman dead following Harrison County crash
Joshua Hawley
Pilot killed in helicopter crash was father, instructor, former paramedic

Latest News

I-Bowl teams participate in events leading up to game
I-Bowl teams participate in events leading up to game
KSLA Sports: Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021
KSLA Sports: Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021
I-Bowl festivities kickoff with 'Big Game Show'
I-Bowl festivities kickoff with 'Big Game Show'
Festivities kick into high gear ahead of Independence Bowl