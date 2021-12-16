Fellowship of Christian Athletes host breakfast held ahead of I-Bowl

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Thursday, Dec. 16, the annual Fellowship of Christian Athletes Breakfast will be held ahead of the Independence Bowl.

The event is presented for participating teams and their coaching and administrative staff and hosted by the Northwest Louisiana FCA chapter.

Typically, the breakfast hosts more than 500 guests, offering breakfast and featured speakers that will share their personal testimonies.

