Crews making emergency repairs to I-20 overpass

Repairs cannot be completed until the bridge is lifted. Equipment is en route from Baton Rouge.
According to the Greenwood Police Department, a joint broke in an overpass on I-20 East at mile...
According to the Greenwood Police Department, a joint broke in an overpass on I-20 East at mile marker 6. Repairs cannot be completed until the bridge is lifted. Equipment is en route from Baton Rouge.(Greenwood Police Department | GPD)
By Alex Onken
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Drivers may be stuck in traffic for some time as crews make emergency repairs to an interstate overpass.

According to the Greenwood Police Department, a joint broke in an overpass on I-20 East at mile marker 6. This is near the TA Travel Center in Greenwood one exit east of Exit 5.

Repairs cannot be completed until the bridge is lifted. Equipment is en route from Baton Rouge.

Drivers are advised to avoid this area at all costs and should use an alternate route.

