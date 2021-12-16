Getting Answers
CPSO: Man barricades himself inside home for hours; deputies remain on scene

By Alex Onken
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 6:39 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Deputies remain on scene after a man has barricaded himself inside his home.

Dispatchers got the call around 1 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16 to the 10,000 block of Mooringsport-Latex Road in Caddo Parish. The call was domestic in nature.

Deputies have been on scene for about five hours.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

