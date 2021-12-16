Business burglarized; search underway for suspect
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - An extensive search is underway in Caddo Parish.
The incident started around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16 as a burglary call, according to dispatch records. At least 15 units, including K-9s, responded.
The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says a business on Atkinson Drive was burglarized. When deputies responded, the suspect was still there, they say. The suspect took off, and a search for him is underway.
No other details are available right now. We will update this story when we know more.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.