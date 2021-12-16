Bossier SWAT, Special Ops teams respond to incident at Boomtown
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Special Operations Services and SWAT team responded to an incident at Boomtown Casino Hotel at around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16.
Officials say an intoxicated man has barricaded himself in a room at the hotel. They believe he may be armed with a weapon.
