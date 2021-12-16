Bossier SWAT, Special Ops teams respond to incident at Boomtown

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Special Operations Services and SWAT team responded to an incident at Boomtown Casino Hotel at around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16.

Officials say an intoxicated man has barricaded himself in a room at the hotel. They believe he may be armed with a weapon.

KSLA has a crew on the scene awaiting additional information.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

