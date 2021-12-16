Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

Biden signs bill hiking US borrowing limit by $2.5 trillion

FILE - Dusk settles over the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
FILE - Dusk settles over the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday signed a bill raising the nation’s borrowing limit by $2.5 trillion, avoiding a potentially catastrophic default and resolving the turbulent issue until after the 2022 midterm elections.

The House voted early Wednesday to raise the debt limit, amid urgent warnings from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that further delay would jeopardize the full faith and credit of the United States. The near-party-line 221-209 House vote, with only Illinois GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger joining Democrats, came after the Senate Democrats also voted to raise the government’s borrowing authority.

The Senate vote required a workaround to allow it to pass on a simple majority under a deal struck between party leaders to diffuse the issue until after next year’s midterm elections, though saddling majority Democrats with a tough vote. Republicans used the debt limit to attack Democrats’ big-spending social and environmental agenda while pledging to staunchly oppose the effort to increase the threshold.

Despite a seemingly straightforward name, the nation’s debt limit does little to curtail future debt. Established in 1917, it instead serves as a brake on spending decisions already endorsed by Republicans and Democrats alike — in some cases decades ago — that if left unpaid could cripple markets, send the economy into a tailspin and shake global confidence in the U.S.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle Odinet, City Court Judge, Lafayette, Louisiana
Calls for judge to resign over video with racist language
Dispatchers got the call around 1 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16 to the 10,000 block of...
Man flings flammable liquid at Caddo sheriff’s deputy; faces multiple charges
One man is in custody after an early morning standoff in Bossier City, La.
1 in custody after standoff in Bossier City; no injuries reported
Multiple agencies were involved.
Suspect in custody after overnight search off I-20 near Bossier/Webster parish line
Pera Aguilar was charged for driving under the influence and for driving with a suspended...
Mother accused of leaving young children home alone while drinking at a bar

Latest News

In this screen grab from video, Stephen Ijames, a use-of-force expert and former assistant...
Defense expert: Police had duty to arrest Daunte Wright
Tags on the trees are Christmas lists for Lucas County foster kids.
Texarkana Salvation Army sees high demand this year for Angel Tree program
Governor John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)
Gov. Edwards gives ‘end of year’ address
FILE - In this June 10, 2021 file photo, a pair of migrant families from Brazil pass through a...
US pulls out of settlement talks in family separation suits
No one was wounded. The incident was being investigated.
US Naval site in Italy briefly locked down after shots heard