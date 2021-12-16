Getting Answers
Alleged large-scale drug dealer arrested in Shreveport after 3kg of meth found in bedroom safe

James Francis Liles, DOB: 1/6/1978
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says a large-scale meth dealer was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 14.

The suspect in the investigation, James Francis Liles, 43, was stopped Tuesday by patrol deputies in the 9400 block of Walker Road in Shreveport. During the stop, Liles was reportedly found with about 7g of suspected meth. A Taurus 9mm semi-automatic handgun was also found in his car, deputies say.

Later Tuesday, narcotics agents searched Liles’ home in the 100 block of Deville Place and reportedly found 3kg of suspected meth inside a safe in his bedroom. Liles was subsequently arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, illegal carrying of weapons, and possession with intent to distribute over 28g of methamphetamine.

