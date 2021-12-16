Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

48-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting child under 12

David Gordy, DOB: 5/23/1973
David Gordy, DOB: 5/23/1973(SPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 48-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a child under the age of 12.

The Shreveport Police Department says on Nov. 24, detectives began looking into reports of a sexual assault involving a child. During their investigation, they identified David Gordy, 48, as the man believed to have committed the assault.

On Dec. 13, Gordy was interviewed, then arrested and booked into the Shreveport City Jail on one count of first-degree rape.

Anyone with information about the case, or any other sexual assault, is asked to call 318-673-7300 #3, or call Detective Stump at 318-517-7156.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michelle Odinet, City Court Judge, Lafayette, Louisiana
Calls for judge to resign over video with racist language
Dispatchers got the call around 1 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16 to the 10,000 block of...
Man flings flammable liquid at Caddo sheriff’s deputy; faces multiple charges
One man is in custody after an early morning standoff in Bossier City, La.
1 in custody after standoff in Bossier City; no injuries reported
Multiple agencies were involved.
Suspect in custody after overnight search off I-20 near Bossier/Webster parish line
Pera Aguilar was charged for driving under the influence and for driving with a suspended...
Mother accused of leaving young children home alone while drinking at a bar

Latest News

Tags on the trees are Christmas lists for Lucas County foster kids.
Texarkana Salvation Army sees high demand this year for Angel Tree program
Governor John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)
Gov. Edwards gives ‘end of year’ address
Governor Greg Abbott (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Gov. Abbott refuses to enforce Dept. of Defense’s vaccine mandate for National Guard
Stephen Sauer of Metairie, 59, was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on Dec....
Graphic photos of unconscious victims, sleeping meds found in former pastor’s home, prosecutors say