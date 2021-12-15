Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

Venomous snake found hiding in family’s Christmas tree in South Africa

By CNN
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You usually try and sneak a peak at what is under the Christmas tree, but you never think about what might be lurking in the branches.

Rob and Marcela Wild found one of Africa’s most venomous snakes hiding between the tinsel inside their South Africa home.

It was a female boomslang between 4 feet and 5 feet long.

Boomslang’s venom causes hemorrhages and can be fatal to humans in small amounts, but they are shy animals that rarely bite.

A snake expert recovered the animal.

He says it probably entered the house looking for food, water and shelter.

The snake was safely released back to the wild.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texarkana, Texas, police are investigating a shooting at The Oaks in the 1900 block of West...
2 teens killed in shooting in Texarkana; names of victims released
Kaleb Hamby and Gabriel Webb, both of Haughton, La., were killed in a wreck in Panola County,...
2 fathers of 3 killed in fiery multi-vehicle wreck in Panola County
Multiple agencies were involved.
Suspect in custody after overnight search off I-20 near Bossier/Webster parish line
There was a packed chamber for the Shreveport City Council meeting Dec. 14, 2021, as talk of...
Amendment for 13% pay increase for first responders fails at city council meeting
Dr. G.E. Ghali joins Willis-Knighton
Dr. G.E. Ghali joins Willis-Knighton following resignation from LSU Health Shreveport

Latest News

Interstate 10 was reopened in both directions Wednesday (Dec. 15) at the Bonnet Carre Spillway...
I-10 to close both directions on Bonnet Carre Spillway for powerline repairs
Students walk on the Stanford University campus in Stanford, Calif, March 14, 2019. When...
Colleges go back to drawing board — again — to fight virus
Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Feb....
Florida district to pay $26 million to school shooting victims
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge...
Chauvin expected to admit to violating Floyd’s civil rights
Many families are hoping the Senate passes the Build Back Better Plan, as the child tax credits...
Child tax credit could end if Senate doesn't pass 'Build Back Better'