State police investigating officer-involved shooting in Lafayette Parish

(Live 5/File)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Duson, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Lafayette Parish Tuesday.

A Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy fired toward a vehicle as the driver accelerated toward him, according to Trooper Thomas Gossen, State Police Troop I spokesman.

Gossen said Lafayette deputies came across a Ford Mustang with a possible stolen license plate around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Two people were in the vehicle, which was in front of a building in the 100 block of Charbonnet Road near Duson.

When deputies instructed the occupants to get out of the vehicle, the passenger complied but the driver, a 41-year-old Lafayette man, refused to comply and accelerated the vehicle towards a deputy, Gossen said. 

“At least one deputy fired his service weapon in the direction of the vehicle,” Gossen said.

The driver fled the scene and abandoned the vehicle in a field off Charbonnet Road a short distance away, but was later found at a home in Lafayette Parish, Gossen said. He was transported to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.

Gossen said the man’s identity is being withheld pending criminal charges from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.

No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

