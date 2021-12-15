Shreveport nonprofit travels to Kentucky to serve hot meals

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Giving Bak Foundation, a Shreveport nonprofit, partners with churches in areas impacted by severe weather to provide communities with hot meals.

The group sent crews out to Mayfield, Ky. on the night of Sunday, Dec. 12.

On their first day, the nonprofit passed out 1,500 meals. Today, they gave out 2,400. The organization is volunteer-based, and they say donations are needed.

If you would like to donate or find out more about the organization, click here.

