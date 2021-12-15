Sevier County investigator recovering after fleeing suspect steals his gun, vehicle

SEVIER PARISH, Ark. (KSLA) - A Sevier County sheriff’s deputy escaped serious injuries on Wednesday, Dec. 15, when a fleeing suspect took the deputy’s weapon and vehicle.

“Things like this happen in the big cities, and here in rural Arkansas we don’t expect deputies to be assaulted,” said Sevier County Sheriff Robert Gentry.

Justin Keister is behind bars following a six-hour manhunt by law enforcement agencies. Gentry said the suspect was driving a stolen ArDOT vehicle from an adjacent county, when Investigator Jeff Walls spotted the subject and made contact.

“During the contact, a fight ensued. Investigator Wall’s gun was taken off him and a shot was fired,” said Gentry.

Neither man was struck by the gunfire. Keister was able to take the deputy’s gun and police vehicle, which was later found disposed near Dierks Lake. Walls was treated for injuries at a hospital and was alter released.

Tracking dogs from the Arkansas Department of Corrections located Keister hiding in the woods. The deputy’s gun was also recovered.

“I’m glad it turned out the way it did. Nobody was seriously injured or hurt. I think the vehicle can be repaired, and I think Investigator Walls will recover from his injuries,” said Gentry.

Gentry says Keister now faces numerous charges, including possible attempted homicide. He remains in the Sevier County Jail, with no bond set as of now.

