Record highs possible ahead of cold front

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! As we have reached the middle portion of the work week we are tracking more warmth to the point where record highs are possible especially on Friday out ahead of the cold front. Temperatures this morning have barely dipped below the 70 degree mark and will be moving back up into the upper 70s later today even with mostly cloudy skies and a pop up shower. While we could see some scattered thunderstorms both Thursday and Friday, its really not until Saturday that the cold front moves through the region and brings much cooler weather for Sunday and heading into next week. While next week will start off chilly we are tracking balmy temperatures as we approach Christmas.

We are tracking a potential wet start to the Independence Bowl as a cold front moves through the ArkLaTex. (KSLA News 12)

So as you get ready to head out the door this morning you can leave the layers at home as we have a warm and dare I say muggy day ahead for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures this morning have barely dipped below the 70 degree mark thanks to elevated dew points and we are expecting highs this afternoon to move up into the mid and upper 70s for the ArkLaTex even with ample cloud cover. While an isolated shower is possible at some point most will stay dry.

As we make our way towards the weekend a frontal boundary that is going to bring incredible winds to the central and high Plains will start to push into the norther ArkLaTex Thursday. For us its not winds we need to watch out for, but the potential for a couple of strong thunderstorms Thursday across the northern half of the region. Temperatures will still be very warm with highs again in the upper 70s for many of us. Friday thanks to slightly drier weather could be the day that we make another run at record highs as getting back to 80 is not out of the question. Showers and storms on Friday look less likely outside of the I-30 corridor as the frontal stalls.

Looking ahead to the weekend and early next week we are tracking big changes on tap for the ArkLaTex. Saturday is the day that the front will truly push through the region, and also the day that could be a washout for most of the ArkLaTex with rain possible throughout the day. Temperatures are also likely to fall as we head throughout the day as well. We should dry out Sunday but it will be much cooler with highs in the lower 50s along with some persistent cloud cover. An upper level low Monday could limit our highs further with temperatures around the 50 degree mark and a shower possible. But as we go through next week temperatures will slowly start to rebound and a balmy Christmas is looking likely at this point.

So if you like warm weather this is more good news as we head through December! Have a great Wednesday!

