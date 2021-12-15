Omicron outbreaks identified in Louisiana universities; nearly all cases from New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Louisiana Department of Health is now tracking nearly 100 probable cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, and most of them are in the New Orleans area.

On Wed., Dec. 15, LDH reported an additional 48 probable cases of Omicron, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 93. Of those 93 cases, 81 have been reported in the New Orleans Area. Ten of those cases are confirmed, the other 71 are considered probable.

None of the 48 new cases required hospitalization, LDH said.

“Not all cases of Omicron can be identified, which means that there are many more cases of Omicron occurring in Louisiana than are reflected in our case counts. Within our state, Omicron outbreaks have been identified in universities, and cases have been identified in high-risk settings such as K-12 schools and nursing homes,” LDH said in a statement.

Over the last six days, both Tulane and Xavier Universities reported spikes in COVID-19 cases.

From Dec. 4 through Dec. 10, Xavier reported 85 new positive tests. Over the previous six-day sample, the university only reported two positive tests. The data does not differentiate between variants.

Xavier University reported a staggering increase in positive COVID-19 tests over the last six days. (Xavier University NOLA)

On Dec. 14, Tulane University reported 105 positive tests, compared to 61 and 16 on Dec. 13 and 11, respectively.

Tulane University reported over 160 positive COVID-19 tests on Dec. 13 and 14. (Tulane University)

Single-digit totals of COVID-19 patients were reported in other regions of the state:

Region 1 (Greater New Orleans Area): 81 - 71 probable; 10 confirmed

Region 2 (Baton Rouge Area): 3 probable

Region 4 (Acadiana): 1 confirmed

Region 7 (Northwest): 6 - 2 probable; 4 confirmed

Region 9 (Northshore): 2 - 1 probable; 1 confirmed

The first confirmed Omicron case in Louisiana was identified on December 3.

