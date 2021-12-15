Getting Answers
Near record heat and a cold front this week

By Jessica Moore
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KSLA) - Happy Wednesday everyone! Another near record breaking day of warmth as we’re only 10 days away from Christmas! We’ll have a few more days of above average heat with a cold front moving in Thursday. The front finally moves through Saturday and cools us down back near and below average afterwards.

Wednesday: we’ll have another mostly cloudy day with a few peaks of sunshine during the day with temperatures topping out in the upper 70s across the ArkLaTex. Keep in mind, our average around this time is in the low 60s. This evening even with a cloudy sky, we’re tracking a dry night as you head home from work. Overnight tonight, temperatures will hang on to the upper 60s.

As the cold front moves and stalls in the I-30 corridor on Thursday, a few very isolated light shower activity is possible for the northern ArkLaTex with more isolated showers and thunderstorms popping up during the afternoon and evening hours. That is when we could see a few stronger storms with gusty winds and heavy rain. At the moment there is a Marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather that includes parts of I-20 and northward. Most areas south of I-30 are looking to remain dry and warm with another day of highs in the upper 70s.

Friday could be the day that we make another run at record highs as getting back to 80 is not out of the question. Showers and storms on Friday look less likely outside of the I-30 corridor as the frontal stalls.

Saturday is the day that the front will truly push through the region, and also the day that could be a washout for most of the ArkLaTex with rain possible throughout the day. Temperatures are also likely to fall as we head throughout the day as well so plan for that if you plan to head to the Independence Bowl! We should dry out Sunday but it will be much cooler with highs in the lower 50s along with some persistent cloud cover.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

